Msaki Served Major Hair & Makeup Goals on The Latest Glamour SA Cover

Published

8 mins ago

 on

South African singer-songwriter Asanda Lusaseni Mvana, also known as Msakiis the gorgeous cover star for Glamour South Africa‘s latest Feel Good Issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

For the cover feature, Msaki is as stunning as ever, wearing honey-blonde braids featuring braided bangs with gold accessories. She complemented her crown with vibrant eyes, winged liners and glossy nude lips, all highlighting her glowing complexion.

To up the ante, the Tomorrow Silver singer donned a chic multi-coloured blouse and unmissable pink ornamental floral earrings. 

What’s not to love?

In a statement made by the publication on Instagram:

Introducing GLAMOUR’s Feel Good Issue starring award-winning singer & songwriter @msaki_za on the cover in proud partnership with @weareplatoon.

Asanda  ‘Msaki’ Lusaseni is an award-winning singer-songwriter and producer with a distinct voice and sound. The star talks to GLAMOUR’s @thobeka_phanyeko about her take on art and music, new music, renowned collaborations and approach to activism.

Inside the issue, we cover serious topics such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, intentional parenting and pressures faced by women athletes, all pertinent matters that require us to pause and assess where we are in the advancement of women. We also explore albums that have captured our hearts and souls this year to feel-good podcasts to know and our favourite @tiktok_southafrica personalities. Enjoy the issue, and here’s to feeling good!

Find out more here.
Credits
Editor-in-Chief: @nontando58
Photographer: @blackmilk_za
Creative Direction and Styling: @durand.tania5
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Fashion Editor: @lukediva_
Cover story: @thobeka_phanyeko
Hair: @beezybraidsza_
Makeup: @unswayedbeauty

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

