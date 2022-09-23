We are Obsessed with Tems’ Bold Makeup Look on the Cover of GQ HYPE!

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is the latest cover star for GQ HYPE.

In this issue, Tems talks about her childhood, upbringing, and humble beginnings. She also delves into working with heavy hitters like Beyoncé, Drake, Future, and Wizkid, and the impact their collaborations had on her career. The Free Mind singer also shares what it feels like to have the global spotlight on her in the music industry, tours, and her plans as how she’s preparing for the next era in her career.

On the cover, the beauty is as chic as can be sporting a print Nanushka scarf, striking Balenciaga sunglasses and unmissable sparkling Boodles ring. Her makeup is a stunning flashback to the #Y2K beauty trend featuring fluttering lashes, bold-lined glossy lips and gorgeous polished skin.

In a statement made by the publication on Instagram:

Tems is way too chill. She’s collaborated with Beyoncé, Drake and Future. Adele is a fan. So is Barack Obama. The world is clamouring for a slice of Nigeria’s biggest music star. But @TemsBaby? She’s pretty relaxed about it.

Credits

Photography by Danny Kasirye

Styled by Itunu Oke

Hair by Issac Poleon

Makeup by Mata Mariélle

Nails by Simone Cummings

Set Design by Josh Stovell, assisted by Arthur Williams and Tagore Chayne

