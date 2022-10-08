Connect with us

Ronaldthe7th launches a Premium Beauty Lounge in the City of Abuja

Here’s How Some of Your Faves Turned Up for Don Jazzy | #PicoloLivesOn

Henkel Nigeria Hosts a WAW-Themed party for the BBNaija Season 7 Level Up Housemates

Samsung Nigeria Launches Galaxy A04s Codenamed ‘The Eagle’

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

#BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships

And the Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are… Martha Alade, Lumbie Mlambo & Sahar Salama

#HowWeSA: Mary Edoro enjoyed the Soft Life, Beautiful Culture & Delectable Cuisine in Johannesburg courtesy of SA Tourism | Here's How It Went

Kanekalon holds its Hair and Braids Festival to Change the Narrative Surrounding Hairdressers and Hairstylists

Tems, Wizkid & CKay Among Top Winners at BMI London Awards

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Ronald Mmeka a.k.a Ronaldthe7th Is the creative director and now founder of the latest Premium beauty brand  –  The7Th Beauty. A high-end beauty brand featuring innovative formulas and artistry tools, crafted for beauty lovers and professional makeup artists and enthusiasts.


Ronald who has been a makeup lover for many years but officially registered and been in business for seven (7) years, is regarded as one of the most sought-after makeup artists in Nigeria and has done remarkably well for his brand, Worked with some of the most prestigious and famous names and also been featured severally by different publications, Was nominated by the future awards: Prize for Beauty; He’s a Certified Bridal Makeup Artist Who has a Keen eye for subtle, timeless, flawless bridal looks, and has carved a niche for himself in that area which has gotten him the tag: The Brides Best Friend.

Due to his love for Bridal Looks, Ronald decided to embark on the journey to Producing his own Beauty Line, ”With The7Th Beauty; I’ve taken my signature techniques and transformed them into accessible pro products inspired by the ones I’ve loved and used in creating those timeless looks through my journey as a pro artist. When I do bridal glam, I have to carry a lot of eyeshadows and glosses and products just to create a signature Ronald7th bridal glam, Now, I decided to infuse all that in one palette, Some glosses, and some products launching soon.”


On September 18th, 2022, The Beauty Brand was launched and it was filled with industry people, Makeup artists, Beauty influencers, Beauty enthusiasts, Clients, Photographers, Videographers, Well-wishers, and Many More as people looked through the shelves that had the products on display, A lot of people were buying and trying on different glosses while walking round the new beauty lounge that includes a Nail Bar, Salon & a makeup studio; Some were taking photos and making videos as everyone was all smiles and cheerful.

The new location is at 22 Cairo street, Wuse2.



Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

