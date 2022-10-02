Connect with us

This Is The Right Way To Apply Hyaluronic Acid, According to Oluchi Onuigbo

Hyaluronic acid is renowned for its ability to hydrate skin. It is one ingredient that has become ever more popular in skincare in recent years. Why? Well, that’s easy. The benefits of hyaluronic acid for the skin are pretty extraordinary. It’s known as the ultimate “plumping” ingredient and helps give your skin a bouncy, youthful, firmer texture.

However, if you don’t use it right, you could end up with even drier skin than before. Here’s everything you need to know about adding hyaluronic acid to your everyday skincare routine. Thanks Oluchi Onuigbo.

Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oluchi | Skincare (@oluchi.chude)

