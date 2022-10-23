Connect with us

Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard Are Engaged!

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Peggy Ovire is engaged!

Her fiance, Nollywood actor and “Grey” co-star Frederick Leonard, chose to propose to the gorgeous lady on her birthday this past Saturday. She announced the exciting news on Instagram with the caption;

You were First My Best Friend, You Always Said “Peggy I’ll Make You a Happy Woman” Keep praying for me. I’ll give you the finest things in life.

I”ll Love You Right, Everyday you come through & Yesterday You gave me a shocker Again lol

I have Watched You Grow, Blossom & keep to those Promises. It’s not been a Rosy Road,

This Man Right here! For the First Time I don’t know what to Say to you , But thank you for Loving this Stubborn girl Hopelessly.

May God’s Favor Never depart from your life, May God make his light to shine on you, May good health, Prosperity, Long life be yours IJN .Amen

My Husband, The Crown On My Head @freddieleonard

Cheers to Forever

#MEETTHELEONARDS#meettheleonards

“I Loved You From The Moment I Laid My Eyes on You.. I Still Love you Now.. Remember Always, That In Good Times and In All Times.. I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mrs. Leonard,” Frederick wrote responding to her post.

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

