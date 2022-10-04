This Peppersoup Egusi Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Definitely a Must-Try

Connect with us

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back again with another mouth-watering recipe on her YouTube channel and as usual, we cannot wait to share it with you.

In this episode, the food content creator shares details of everything you need to cook a delicious Egusi Peppersoup – Zero oil egusi soup and we can’t wait to try it. Thanks, Sisi Yemmie!

Concerning the recipe on her channel,

Egusi Peppersoup is basically Egusi + Peppersoup is a Nigerian Recipe from the Niger Delta but with a few other ingredients. If you’ve been looking for an oilless Egusi Soup Recipe, this is it and it pairs so well with Starch.

If you’d like to try a new recipe to enjoy with your loved ones or guests this week, we recommend you watch the full video below:

 

