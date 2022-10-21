Young Jonn Serves Up New EP “Love Is Not Enough (Vol. 2)” | Listen

Young Jonn has released his latest project “Love Is Not Enough” Vol. 2.

This sophomore project serves as a deluxe to his debut project.

The singer joined the entertainment company, Chocolate City Music, earlier this year and has churned out several hits. His recent 6-track full-length project includes songs like “Dada (remix)” featuring Davido, his most recent single “Xtra Cool“, and “Next To You” featuring VEDO.

This project is a further exploration of love’s highs and heartaches. According to Young Jonn, “Love Is Not Enough” is a musical gospel.

