BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Agbeke Alasooke | @agbekealasooke01

Agbeke Alaso-Oke is a premium fashion brand that combines African heritage with a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

They are a homegrown, proudly Nigerian fashion line that has mastered the art of using the hand-woven fabric known as Aso-Oke to produce bespoke fashion pieces and handy accessories. The Aso-Oke fabric is custom-made and produced in Iseyin, Oyo State, and Ilorin, Kwara State. They engage local weavers, who translate their concepts into beautiful designs.

Innovation and creativity are their watchwords, and their goal is to ensure that every home in Africa has a piece of their brand.

