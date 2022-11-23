Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke

BN TV Career

TechCabal Launches TV Show on Africa’s Tech Future - "The Next Wave" | Watch Episode 1

Career Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle November 2022 Edition

Career Events News Promotions

'Development Dialogue' by Ideation Hub Africa Will Hold Its 8th Edition This November

Career Promotions

New WIMBIZ Board of Trustees announced with the aim of strengthen it's governance

Career Events Promotions

Register to Attend the FSDH Women in Business 2nd Edition | November 23rd

Career Inspired

Rise is in Search of Brilliant 15 - 17 Year Olds to Support for Life | Apply Now

Career Features Living

Smart Emmanuel: Thriving in the Midst of Chaos and Uncertainty

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!

Career Promotions

Meet the Latest Graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory 🎉

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Agbeke Alasooke@agbekealasooke01

Agbeke Alaso-Oke is a premium fashion brand that combines African heritage with a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

They are a homegrown, proudly Nigerian fashion line that has mastered the art of using the hand-woven fabric known as Aso-Oke to produce bespoke fashion pieces and handy accessories. The Aso-Oke fabric is custom-made and produced in Iseyin, Oyo State, and Ilorin, Kwara State. They engage local weavers, who translate their concepts into beautiful designs.

Innovation and creativity are their watchwords, and their goal is to ensure that every home in Africa has a piece of their brand.

Here’s how to contact them:

Instagram
WhatsApp
Website

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke

Are You A Nigerian if You Haven’t Used Any of These Slangs This Year?

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Making Excuses for your Self-Sabotaging Behaviour?

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Ways to Give Thoughtful Gifts
css.php