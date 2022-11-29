Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Goes Glam for Marie Claire Brazil’s Latest Issue

I am optimistic about the future, especially about the future of black women. But I have to be honest and say that I fluctuate, in different situations. Sometimes I think, ‘Yes, we’ll get there.’ In others, I even think there has been progress, but very slowly. So some of the things that I’m optimistic about is that we’ve been talking a lot about race and what I like to call ‘restorative justice.’ I think this is happening a little more in the United States and Western Europe, not exactly in Brazil. These conversations already exist, but it worries me that there is still only the conversation. People say, ‘Oh, I believe in equality. We know that black people were oppressed, underrepresented and excluded.’ And it all stops there, in the conversation. I hope for more actions.

My biggest fear about my daughter’s future is that she might fall in love with a horrible man [laughs]. Okay, maybe that’s not my biggest fear, but I really care about her being a woman in the world, I care about the messages girls get from society. I’m very vigilant, for example, with people talking about weight loss when she’s around. I don’t want her to live that kind of nonsense. She’s only 7 years old, but I’m already thinking about when she goes to college. If she’s going to be okay if she’s going to have the right friends. I am trying hard to teach her to understand that she is enough. There are so many women in the world who think they somehow need a man to complete them. And I think it’s beautiful to want a man, but this idea of ​​needing one… I’m going to try very hard to make her not think that way.

On being an African woman living in the diaspora