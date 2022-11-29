Connect with us

A Look Inside Mariam Timmer's Intimate Dinner with Niyola, Jessica Nabongo & Michelle Saahene at Chef Tolu Eros' Ilé in Hollywood

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

Exclusive Moments from the Launch of Cubana FMCG

Hypo Toilet Cleaner Sensitized People on the Importance of Hygiene on World Toilet Day

'Passion Project Live' announces 'big name' headliners; 2Baba, Wande Coal & Kizz Daniel

See RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya & other Fabulous Owambe Looks from the Premiere of #PalavaTheMovie

9mobile and Nigeria Volunteers Network Partner to Host Winners of 17 Stories Fest

Turn Up Friday with Energy Gad Dotun is Back with a New Season

Congratulations! Casava wins Insurtech of the Year at the 2022 Business Day Awards

Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa's Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th - 27th

Mariam Timmer of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” hosted an intimate dinner tagged ‘An Evening of Love for the MotherLand with Mariam Timmer’ in Hollywood, USA, for African creatives living in the diaspora.

With the goal of encouraging Africans in the diaspora to make an impact in their home countries, the dinner brought together African talents such as actress and singer Niyola, Nigerian-American Footballer and ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Ogom “OG” Chijindu, Ugandan-American travel blogger and brand influencer Jessica Nabongo, Ugandan event host and TV presenter Kabs Haloha, and model Michelle Saahene. It was a fantastic night of sharing creativity, ideas, and love for the motherland.

At his restaurant, Ilé, in Hollywood, California, Chef Tolu Eros, one of Nigeria’s most talented and inventive culinary experts, treated them to a multi-course dining experience that featured African cuisine with a contemporary twist.

See photos from the dinner below:

