A Look Inside Mariam Timmer’s Intimate Dinner with Niyola, Jessica Nabongo & Michelle Saahene at Chef Tolu Eros’ Ilé in Hollywood

Mariam Timmer of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” hosted an intimate dinner tagged ‘An Evening of Love for the MotherLand with Mariam Timmer’ in Hollywood, USA, for African creatives living in the diaspora.

With the goal of encouraging Africans in the diaspora to make an impact in their home countries, the dinner brought together African talents such as actress and singer Niyola, Nigerian-American Footballer and ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Ogom “OG” Chijindu, Ugandan-American travel blogger and brand influencer Jessica Nabongo, Ugandan event host and TV presenter Kabs Haloha, and model Michelle Saahene. It was a fantastic night of sharing creativity, ideas, and love for the motherland.

At his restaurant, Ilé, in Hollywood, California, Chef Tolu Eros, one of Nigeria’s most talented and inventive culinary experts, treated them to a multi-course dining experience that featured African cuisine with a contemporary twist.

See photos from the dinner below: