Exclusive Moments from the Launch of Cubana FMCG



Cubana FMCG organized its “Brand Unveiling and Partners Forum”on the 24th of November in Lagos Nigeria.

Cubana Fast Moving Consumer Goods, is a Sales, Marketing and Distributing company located in Lagos Nigeria. The company has a rich portfolio of diverse and complementary brands, and new locally produced and sourced consumer goods to satisfy the needs and desires of an ever growing customer base.

The company offers a large assortment of products at a wide range of prices across the categories of Beverages,(Alcoholic & non Alcoholic) Packaged Foods, Cosmetics and Gadgets.

The Brand Unveiling and Partners Forum had in attendance top business executives, and distinguished stakeholders including partners, distributors, producers and clients.

The launch also featured the unveiling of the brand’s chairman, Obinna Iyiegbu, and MD/CEO Efosa Ogbeide.



Cubana FMCG’s mission is to provide everyday care, and democratize consumer brands, making them accessible, available, affordable and trendy to meet the daily needs and aspirations of its customers and consumers. The Company’s vision is to be one of the world’s leading arbiters of consumer goods.

For all enquiries- [email protected]

Cubana FMCG corporate head office is located at 283A Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island Lagos.





Sponsored Content