Connect with us

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments from the Launch of Cubana FMCG

Events News Promotions

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

Events Scoop

A Look Inside Mariam Timmer's Intimate Dinner with Niyola, Jessica Nabongo & Michelle Saahene at Chef Tolu Eros' Ilé in Hollywood

Events News Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner Sensitized People on the Importance of Hygiene on World Toilet Day

Events Music Promotions

'Passion Project Live' announces 'big name' headliners; 2Baba, Wande Coal & Kizz Daniel

Events Nollywood Scoop

See RMD, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya & other Fabulous Owambe Looks from the Premiere of #PalavaTheMovie

Events News Promotions

9mobile and Nigeria Volunteers Network Partner to Host Winners of 17 Stories Fest

Events News Promotions

Turn Up Friday with Energy Gad Dotun is Back with a New Season

Events News Promotions

Congratulations! Casava wins Insurtech of the Year at the 2022 Business Day Awards

Events News

Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa's Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th - 27th

Events

Exclusive Moments from the Launch of Cubana FMCG

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Cubana FMCG organized its “Brand Unveiling and Partners Forum”on the 24th of November in Lagos Nigeria.

Cubana Fast Moving Consumer Goods, is a Sales, Marketing and Distributing company located in Lagos Nigeria. The company has a rich portfolio of diverse and complementary brands, and new locally produced and sourced consumer goods to satisfy the needs and desires of an ever growing customer base.

The company offers a large assortment of products at a wide range of prices across the categories of Beverages,(Alcoholic & non Alcoholic) Packaged Foods, Cosmetics and Gadgets.

The Brand Unveiling and Partners Forum had in attendance top business executives, and distinguished stakeholders including partners, distributors, producers and clients.

The launch also featured the unveiling of the brand’s chairman, Obinna Iyiegbu, and MD/CEO Efosa Ogbeide.


Cubana FMCG’s mission is to provide everyday care, and democratize consumer brands, making them accessible, available, affordable and trendy to meet the daily needs and aspirations of its customers and consumers. The Company’s vision is to be one of the world’s leading arbiters of consumer goods.

For all enquiries- [email protected]

Cubana FMCG corporate head office is located at 283A Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island Lagos.


 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Read Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard’s Message to Nigerians for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 

Farida Yahya: 5 Sales Plans Founders Could Adopt to Support their Business Growth

Mfonobong Inyang: Why Turkeys Never Vote For Thanksgiving

Three Nigerian Innovators Shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists
css.php