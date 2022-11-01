Connect with us

All the Must See Looks From Ifan Michael’s Vintage Retro Set at the 2022 AMAA Awards

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

The 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards took place over the weekend, and the stars didn’t skimp on fashion. Sticking to tradition, many attendees adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel.

Further adding to the glamour of the night, celebrities posed in a vintage retro set created by the award-winning filmmaker, Ifan Micheal and photographed by the super-talented Deji Oluokun

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite looks from the night.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

