Lagos Fashion Week: The Best Street Style Spotted Outside the Spring/Summer 2023 Shows

As the Lagos Fashion Week 2022 kicked off, all eyes turned to Lagos’ buzzy fashion scene, which was in full swing over the past few days.

But it’s not just the talented designers that piqued our interest; it’s the street style too. The pieces that the fashion cognoscenti wore to pound the pavements. And this season, as fashion enthusiasts descended upon the famous Lagos Fashion Week Tents to watch our homegrown designers reveal their spring/summer 2023 collections, the street style was better than ever.

For this season, we saw vibrant maximalist hues, the incorporation of prints with bold block colours, exaggerated sleeves, effortless layering, and accessories that made a statement all made waves on the streets of Lagos this fashion week.

Count on Lagos Fashion Week to bring out the very best (dressed) in people. Then, count on us to round up 20 stylish street style moments from said LFW 2022.

Photography by @itsboye