See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 148

Lagos Fashion Week: The Best Street Style Spotted Outside the Spring/Summer 2023 Shows

All the Must See Looks From Ifan Michael's Vintage Retro Set at the 2022 AMAA Awards

Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

7 Chic & Vibrant Looks To Inspire Your Week in Style – Thanks Powede Awujo

Toke Makinwa’s Style Moments on Showmax’s BBNaija S7: The Buzz

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 147

De Beers Taps Lupita Nyong'o As its First Global Ambassador

#BellaStylistas, Get Ready! Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Returns in Full Throttle| 26th – 30th October 2022

8 Kenyan BellaStylistas Stun Us With Fashion Inspo For The Weekend

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MRS JOY O (@joya_sshhh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chels (@afro_child)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandriah 🤍 (@tostos_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Saleth (@saleth_pedro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAILAHMOON (@lailahmoon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

