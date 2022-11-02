Connect with us

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Dabota Cosmetics hosts a Glam Event to Celebrate its New Partnership with Providus Bank

Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

Cocktail Week Lagos Comes Back in a Grand Style with an Exotic Dining Experience for her Mastercard Holders

RMD, Osita Iheme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chomzy, Doyin... Here's how the Stars Showed up for AMAA 2022

8 Countries, 1 Imperial Toast: Inside Moët & Chandon's Intimate Celebration for World Champagne Day 2022

Here’s how the Gordons Sunset Orange and Pink Berry Launch Party went down

Get Ready for The Gender & Inclusion Summit 2022 | November 16 2022

Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

Design Week Lagos 2022 is Over! Here are some amazing Highlights from the show

by Fadekemi Jegede

Published

25 seconds ago

 on

The Lagos Fashion week is known to give attendees an exciting time of high fashion, fun, and excitement. African streaming platform, Showmax added to the experience by giving guests a picture-perfect moment at the Showmax Booth.

The Showmax booth had an installment of iconic pieces from some of its top-rated shows; The Real Housewives of Lagos, The Handmaid’s Tale, and House of the Dragon. Guests interacted and took cool pictures with the beautiful pieces.

