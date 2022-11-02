Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

The Lagos Fashion week is known to give attendees an exciting time of high fashion, fun, and excitement. African streaming platform, Showmax added to the experience by giving guests a picture-perfect moment at the Showmax Booth.

The Showmax booth had an installment of iconic pieces from some of its top-rated shows; The Real Housewives of Lagos, The Handmaid’s Tale, and House of the Dragon. Guests interacted and took cool pictures with the beautiful pieces.