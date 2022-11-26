Introducing the Latest Groom & Bride in Town... Fidelis & Rita Anosike ❤️💍

Presenting the latest groom and bride in town, Fidelis and Rita Anosike.

Our excitement has been at an all-time high and it’s all thanks to Nollywood superstar Rita Dominic and the love of her life, Dr Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group. Today, they sealed the deal on this next level of their forever journey as they exchanged their vows in a unique white wedding ceremony in North Yorkshire, England, and it was every shade of beautiful. Friends, family and well-wishers were all present to wish the Nollywood star and her husband a blissful ever after!

On Rita’s train are Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr Olivia Waturuocha.

See the first photos of the couple: