Connect with us

Events Promotions

With an Exciting Launch Party, Here Is How Zagg Redefines Its Energy Drink Experience

Events Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner hosts Nysc Volunteers, Gives Cash Rewards and Employment Offers

Events Music News Promotions

Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is upon us | Here's what you need to know

Career Events Promotions

Register to Attend the FSDH Women in Business 2nd Edition | November 23rd

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Niniola, M.I, & Shina Peters, Thrill Fans at Glenfiddich's Experimental Night

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Kehinde Adewole Wins a Brand New Car and other Prizes in Bigi’s “Watch and Win Promo” 2.0

Events News Promotions

Parallex Takes the Crown for Challenger Bank of the Year

Events Music News Promotions

Stones & Bones entertain Lagosians at Events Hosted by Pepsi & Hard Rock Cafe | Here’s How It Went

Events Promotions

Leadway Health organizes 'Basic Life support Training' to Reduce Work Casualties

Events

With an Exciting Launch Party, Here Is How Zagg Redefines Its Energy Drink Experience

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Zagg, the new energy malt drink on the block by the Nigerian Breweries, was the star at the electric, high-energy event, tagged ‘The Trilogy’, which was held on November 5th, 2022 at Landmark Beach, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The brand treated guests to a zagg-tastic experience, complete with skateboarding, quad bike riding, paintballing, cart racing, wall climbing, immersive VR experiences, and electrifying live performances by Reekado Banks, Alternate Sounds, Shody, Femi Kuti, and Wande Coal.

“Zagg is an experience. It is not merely another addition to our burgeoning portfolio,” said Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries.

“It is a redefinition of culture.”

“With Zagg, we are challenging consumers to be unapologetically multifaceted. Zagg is a fusion of elements. It is bold, dynamic, and non-conforming, and everyone will agree that we have created perfection.”- Elohor said.

Gracing the event were many of Nigeria’s favorite faces and celebrities, including Ex-BBNaija Housemates, Neo and Emmanuel, and buzzing Instagram sensation, Iamitom.

The event was indeed a flavorful mix of personalities, much like the new drink is lauded to be.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php