Richard & Asher Formed a Connection While Working Together, Now It’s #RashHour22

We are always excited to hear a good love story, especially one that happened seamlessly. Asher and Richard made a perfect team at work and are now building a life as forever partners.

It all began when they got the chance to work as collaborators in the event industry, and they built a healthy work relationship. They got attracted to each other and the rest they say is history. Now, they are feeding our eyes with their pre-wedding photos and the love that they share is evident in these photos. We love every bit of this shoot and we bet you will love it too!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.



How we met

By the bride, Asher:

We started as collaborators in the event industry, in 2021. I would do the makeup for our clients, and he would do the photography. I was so attracted to his work ethic, and how focused he was and still is. Each time we had to work together, we became closer and closer.

He took a special interest in my work and created several opportunities for me to grow in my field as a professional makeup artist. He didn’t ask me out until several months later when the connection became undeniable. On his birthday, he proposed during a private dinner and of course I said yes! I’m the happiest woman with him. I look forward to forever with my favorite person.

