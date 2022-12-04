Connect with us

Weddings

Richard & Asher Formed a Connection While Working Together, Now It's #RashHour22

Sweet Spot Weddings

Feel The Bliss Of Love In Uche & Stephen's White Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Olaedo & Chubby Met on Instagram and are Now Set For the Aisle!

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) got the engagement of her dreams and it was perfect

Weddings

It all Began at Church Teenage Camp For Mojoyin & Debo - See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

News Weddings

Faizah and Charles Reconnected on Snapchat 3 Years After They Met - See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Winnie & Osaze Knew They Were Meant to Be - Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Weddings

Udochukwu & Henry Met In Church and are Set to Say "I Do"

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

How Guests Turned Up for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's White Wedding | #ReelDeel2022

Sweet Spot Weddings

Rita Dominic is Serving Premium Gorgeousness | #ReelDeel22

Weddings

Richard & Asher Formed a Connection While Working Together, Now It’s #RashHour22

Published

7 hours ago

 on

We are always excited to hear a good love story, especially one that happened seamlessly. Asher and Richard made a perfect team at work and are now building a life as forever partners.

It all began when they got the chance to work as collaborators in the event industry, and they built a healthy work relationship. They got attracted to each other and the rest they say is history. Now, they are feeding our eyes with their pre-wedding photos and the love that they share is evident in these photos. We love every bit of this shoot and we bet you will love it too!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.


How we met
By the bride, Asher:
We started as collaborators in the event industry, in 2021. I would do the makeup for our clients, and he would do the photography. I was so attracted to his work ethic, and how focused he was and still is. Each time we had to work together, we became closer and closer.

He took a special interest in my work and created several opportunities for me to grow in my field as a professional makeup artist. He didn’t ask me out until several months later when the connection became undeniable. On his birthday, he proposed during a private dinner and of course I said yes! I’m the happiest woman with him. I look forward to forever with my favorite person.

Credits

Bride@emerje_
Groom@ramstudios_gh
Planner & decor@sproutaffair
Photography@creative_vision_photography | @mo__studios | @3dtouch_consult | @photogerard | @dufie_photography | @nanayaw_mfoni | @appiah_kubi_photography | @cofysclique
Videography: @filmit_gh | @aspectratio
Live blogging@thedaveblog | @thekingemzy
Makeup: @charly.o_
Hairstylist@hairlegance_by_mich
Hair@trophyhair_gh
Kente: @goba_kente
Kente dress@anutuacreations
Coordination@beautiful_events

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddingsplanning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php