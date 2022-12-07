A World Cup Game + the Visa Everywhere Initiative Global Finale! See What BN’s Osas Will be Up to in Qatar



Hey there, BNers!

This is Osas Okonyon and I’ve got really exciting news – I’m going to Qatar! But that’s not all, you also get to come with me. So, here’s your virtual ticket to exploring the beautiful city of Doha with me, thanks to Visa.

What’s the tea? The Visa Everywhere Initiative Global Finale is taking place in the city of Doha, Qatar and I will be there to give you all the details as it unfolds. I’m particularly excited about this because the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region winner who will be joining other winners across the globe for the finale is Nigerian – Ayo Arikawe, Co-founder of ThriveAgric. Talk about Naija Excellence!

Now, that’s not all, I’ll also be watching one of the Quarterfinal matches at the FIFA World Cup. With Visa being the official payment partner, we’ll get to explore their innovative technology. We, being you and I – we are going on this trip together, remember? 😅

