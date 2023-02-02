BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

ARISE Fashion Week 2023

ARISE Fashion Week is making its grand return for a 3-day celebration of ARISE’s impact on the fashion industry in Africa and across the globe. Titled ‘ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival’, this special edition will take place in the extraordinary city of Lagos.

Date: Thursday, February 2 – Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Venue: Lagos

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

First Friday By EXPLagos

Date: Friday, February 3, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Indie Night Live

Expect an array of genres from rock to pop, jazz to blues, afrobeat and everything in between.

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Art Cafe, 282 Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano District

Faaji is to take over Lagos this Friday. Your fave DJs would be bringing a situation!

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint-Sip-Yoga and Camping

You won’t want to miss out on this painting, sipping, yoga, and camping experience. You get to unleash the artistic side of yourself while enjoying the view of nature, good food, and networking with like-minded people through other activities like yoga, hiking, games, and swimming.

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay, Lagos.

RSVP: 09090630730 on Whatsapp

Tie-Dye for Beginners

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

The Art of Pottery

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Lekki

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Book Launch with Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, author of A Spell Of Good Things

Mark your calendar. Ouida Books will be hosting Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, author of A Spell Of Good Things this weekend. Entry fee: a copy of the novel.

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Ouida Bookstore, 3c Oba Dosumu St, Ikeja GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Kidz Paint At The Good Beach With Sip Ad Paint. NG

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

AFRICANXT 2023

With nearly 4,000 registered attendees, AFRICANXT 2023 will gather founders, startups, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and a broad range of industry stakeholders for five days of curated programming and immersive experiences designed to facilitate creativity and solution-focused dialogue. The conference theme for 2023 is Cooperate, Collaborate, Innovate, Unlocking Our Potential, Ensuring Africa’s Prosperity.

Date: Monday, February 6 – Friday, February 10, 2023.

Time: 8 AM

Venue: Landmark Event Center, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Annex, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation

BellaNaija will be hosting a Book Reading session, moderated by Senior Content Associate at BellaNaija, Oluwadunsin Sanya. This reading and interactive discussion will be from communications strategist and BellaNaija contributor Mfonobong Inyang‘s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation.”

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Innovation Pavilion, Landmark Event Center, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Annex, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Role Of Creative Media In Advancing Africa’s Creative Industry

From music to movies, fashion and literature, Africa’s creatives have, beyond all odds, utilised the power of the media to reach global audiences and gained acceptance across the globe. And there’s still much more to be done. Despite the successes recorded, the creative industry is yet to scale, at least in terms of revenue and global acceptance. African governments and policymakers need to pay more attention to this industry, and the media is one way to get them. The creative industry needs the publicity and penetration the media provides to gain the power and influence it needs to create wealth. Join BellaNaija’s panel session at AfricaNXT 2023 to discuss how creative media can contribute to this advancement. The panel is a mix of journalists, media personalities and content creators, who will share their perspectives on growing the African creative industry.

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Time: 5: 30 PM.

Venue: Innovation Pavilion, Landmark Event Center, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Annex, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE