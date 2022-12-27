BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is My Wishlist |@mywishlistng

My Wishlistng is a personalized gift registry that allows you to select your preferred gifts for any occasion, including weddings, birthdays, bridal showers, and baby registries.

Celebrate your occasion with an online gift registry. No more duplicate gifts. No more unwanted gifts. My Wishlist lets you create a gift list for a special occasion.

Products ✅

Cash gifts ✅

Experiences✅

All of your gifts in one convenient list. Gifting made easy for you and your guests. Reach out to them on Instagram.