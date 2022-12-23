Deji Abdul teams up with Liya on “Locked 4 Life“ | Listen

Afropop and R&B singer/songwriter, Deji Abdul, is back with his new single titled “Locked 4 Life,” featuring DMW’s Liya.

“Locked 4 Life” is a song dedicated to the hard workers who feel like they’ve put in so much work and effort but aren’t getting appreciated enough for it yet. All in all, you only live once, so you have to enjoy yourself in the very moment.

Deji linked up with Liya to bring this song to life and share their struggles and feelings on the song.

Listen to the track below:

Stream here.