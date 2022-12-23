Connect with us

Music

Deji Abdul teams up with Liya on “Locked 4 Life“ | Listen

Music

Zinoleesky releases highly anticipated EP “Grit and Lust”

Events Music

Black Sherif is Coming to Lagos to Headline Island BlockParty | Get Your Tickets Here

Events Music

AG Baby took fans on a trip down memory lane with an exciting performance of his famous hits at the CMIYC Lagos concert

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Vector is a Married Man💍

Music Scoop

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna, "Lift Me Up" makes Oscars 2023 Shortlist for Best Original Song

Music

New Music: Kcee feat. Okwesili Eze Group - Thanksgiving

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

A Look Back at 2022’s Most Remarkable Moments in Nigerian Entertainment

Events Music Promotions

Gordon's Team Up With Adekunle Gold to Deliver a Night of Great Music and Premium Gin

Events Music Promotions

Livespot X Festival Closes Out Nigeria's First Ever Entertainment Week Lagos | Here's How It Went

Music

Deji Abdul teams up with Liya on “Locked 4 Life“ | Listen

Published

12 hours ago

 on

Afropop and R&B singer/songwriter, Deji Abdul, is back with his new single titled “Locked 4 Life,” featuring DMW’s Liya.

“Locked 4 Life” is a song dedicated to the hard workers who feel like they’ve put in so much work and effort but aren’t getting appreciated enough for it yet. All in all, you only live once, so you have to enjoy yourself in the very moment.

Deji linked up with Liya to bring this song to life and share their struggles and feelings on the song.

Listen to the track below:

Stream here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset
css.php