WATCH: A Beginner’s Guide to Finessing Eyeshadow, Thanks Rosina Sharon

Mastering the eyeshadow application can be challenging, especially if you are a beginner. Like its wicked sister, winged eyeliner, eyeshadow is one of the trickiest techniques to master. There’s applying, blending, and patting (not to mention tons of various brushes)—but there are ways to ensure you’re doing it right. While eyeshadow can seem intimidating, it’s not as complicated as you think. 

The good news is that beauty vlogger Rosina Sharon has you covered with step-by-step applications that you can easily follow.

