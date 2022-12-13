Connect with us

Promotions

Beat Sapa! Jumia gave Customers a Fantastic Discount Ride in This Year's Black Friday Sales

Events Promotions

Exclusive moments from the Hennessy Artistry Annual Finale Concert in Lagos

Events Promotions

Check out all the Exciting Events that Nigerian Breweries Brands have for You this Season

Events Promotions

Soromidayo George encourages Women to Become Global Changemakers at the Inspiring Woman Series Event

Events Music News Promotions

Dababy to Headline Wonder X Concert Alongside Naira Marley & Zinolesky | December 18th

Events Promotions

The Peak Performer Africa Inspires Men to Democratise Emotional Intelligence

Career Events News Promotions

FSDH Group held the 2nd Edition of its 'Women in Business' initiative Themed 'Women on the rise'

Events News Promotions

Tingo Mobile is the Headline Sponsor of the Maiden Edition of Wonderland Lagos

Events News Promotions

The Nigeria-Britain Association's Gala to Celebrate the relationship between Nigeria & Britain

Events News Promotions

WARIF marked its 16 Days of Activism Campaign with a Dialogue & the No Tolerance March | Here’s a Recap

Promotions

Beat Sapa! Jumia gave Customers a Fantastic Discount Ride in This Year’s Black Friday Sales

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Jumia’s Black Friday annual sale ended on November 30, 2022, after days of amazing discounts, spectacular bargains, and other special offers.

The 2022 edition themed “Beat Sapa” allowed many consumers to benefit from great offers on a wide range of products across various categories. In addition, shoppers were delighted with Treasure Hunt, Flash sales and other games where they had the chance to win additional prizes courtesy of Jumia and their partners.

Oyindamola Adesina, a 25-year-old primary school teacher, joined several lucky customers who benefited from Jumia’s treasure hunt as she received a voucher worth 200,000 Naira at Jumia Nigeria’s office in Lagos.

Adesina had been using the app for as long as she could remember.

I have been using the Jumia app for a while, and I have seen and taken part in the Black Friday Sales, but I hadn’t taken part in any of their games. I just believed too many people would join in, and I stood no chance at winning. However, during the just concluded 2022 Black Friday sales, the mother of one took part in the games for the fun of it.
I was browsing the app and saw the notification that the Treasure Hunt was on. So I decided to join in because I had nothing to lose, and it was fun!

The Ekiti native stated that she plans to use her winnings to shop for her young family while expressing gratitude to the company.

I am grateful to Jumia for giving me this opportunity and voucher. It couldn’t have come at a better time, and I intend to use it for myself and my family. They have made my life and this festive period better.


Another winner, Caleb Akinola Fakoya, who described his win as a blessing that came through disappointment, couldn’t believe his eyes as he won an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Jumia is so generous. They want to give to people, and they still give numerous updates and notifications on how everybody can benefit. I was just scrolling through the app after a stressful day and stumbled on the iPhone. It was for 10,000 Naira on the app, so I decided to try it.

Aloba Segun, a 400-level student at UNILAG who also won a 200,000 naira shopping voucher, mentioned that he has been using the Jumia app for over five years.

I am excited about this win because it came at the right time. It will assist me in getting the things I need for school.

Since its introduction into the Nigerian market in 2014, consumers have leveraged Jumia Black Friday to shop for their needs at the best prices.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life
css.php