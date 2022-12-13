Connect with us

Check out all the Exciting Events that Nigerian Breweries Brands have for You this Season

Published

7 hours ago

 on


As we count down to the heart of the festive season, one of Nigeria’s premier brewing companies, Nigerian Breweries, is going all out with a lineup of events to spice up the festive season for Nigerians.

Brands like Maltina, Goldberg, Gulder, and Zagg have kickstarted the festive season with the sponsorship of events like the Abula Festival, Ofada festival, and Psquare 4Eva Concert where consumers had splendid experiences courtesy of these brands.

In addition to being sponsors of Rhythm Unplugged, Mavin All Stars, Transcorp Hilton Enchanting Xmas, and GenZ Republik, Nigerian Breweries is also sponsoring the Wonderland Lagos, a 33-day long event, with a series of exciting activities and activations to cater to families, including family karaoke nights, photo booths and carols, Christmas family feuds, Santa games hamlet, Wonder beer village, VR and arcade, maze, waterslide amongst others.

Other events that have been announced in the Nigerian Breweries festive lineup include Eko Hotel Xmas Prideland, Idris Elba Rave Party, International Concert, Entertainment Week, Wizkid Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Asake Live, and the Eko Atlantic Xmas Village.

At all the events, the company’s brands —Gulder, Legend, Zagg, Heineken, Maltina, Star Radler, Desperados, and Tiger— will be present to elevate the festive celebrations for attendees of the respective events.

“Delivering unrivaled consumer experience has always been at the heart of our operations and decisions at Nigerian Breweries and being a part of memorable moments and events with our consumers this festive season is no different. Stated Sandra Amachree, Senior Media, Brand PR & Sponsorships Manager, Nigerian Breweries.”

“We want every Nigerian, in every geo-political zone where we have a footprint to have a memorable holiday season.”

For the complete festive schedule, and daily updates, follow these brands across their social media platforms.

@heinekenng
@desperadosng
@maltina
@legendnigeria
@Star_radler
@tigerbeerng
@fayrouznigeria
@zagg_ng
@gulderng
@goldberg_ng

