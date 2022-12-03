Sip and Shots hosted their 4th Margarita Fest and it was Fun-filled | Here’s what You Missed

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 4th edition of Sip and Shot’s Margarita Fest was celebrated on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, and this year, they debuted the biggest Adult Funfair and Circus Lagos has ever seen!

At the immersive event, guests showed up looking glamorous; keeping to the dress code – “colourful and funky” and were treated to an array of games, live music, circus performances and unlimited margaritas. The Funfair was filled with acts such as fire spitters, unicyclists, clowns, stilt walkers, games, bouncy castles, ball pits, adult swings, and so much more.

Described as one of the biggest quirky circus fairs in Lagos, the Margarita Fest aims to bring adults together amidst the hustle and bustle of adulting, to unwind, let their hair down, have fun, feel like children again and make memories of simple moments in the sun.

Speaking on the 4th edition of the Margarita Fest in Lagos, Chiyem Wendy ‘Wendz connoisseur’ Abah, Beverage Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Sip and Shots stated:

“The Margarita Fest is centered around one major objective – to make adults feel like children again. This is our 4th edition in Lagos and we plan to take the circus around Nigeria and other countries with the adjoining competition, the Margalympics, and eventually have the circus run for more than one day. It was great to create timeless moments of happiness and togetherness captured all in one day! The Circus was indeed packed with rich experiences and we are thrilled to have curated a safe space for adults to have fun too!”

Guests enjoyed Margarita cocktail variants from some of the best bartenders in the country as well as shots every hour on the house. It was indeed an unforgettable ‘time travel’ experience.

Highlights of the evening included dance competitions and live music performances from artists Nonzo Bassey, Roletta, DJ Honeeay, Majesty Lyn, Rozzz among others. The Margarita Fest was a blast and we have pictures to prove it!

To catch all the exciting activities and get updates for upcoming events, follow @margaritafestng
The Margarita Fest was proudly supported by @Desperadosng, @Smoovchapman, @Monin_nigeria and @lostinlagos12

