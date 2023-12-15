Nonzo Drops Debut Album “Diary of a Lover Boy”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor, Nonzo, has released his much anticipated debut album, “Diary of a Lover Boy” (DOALB).

This remarkable album, which has been a long time coming since his release of “Toyo” in 2022, narrates a tale of ambitious aspirations and a love affair gone awry, blending the rich musical tapestries of highlife, afrobeats, R&B, and dancehall genres.

To kick off the album’s release, Nonzo hosted an exclusive listening event at Rango Lounge on December 10th, 2023. The guest list comprised Nonzo’s close friends, family, and well-wishers. Esteemed celebrity actors such as Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Ruth Kadiri, and Ini Dima Okojie were among the attendees.

They were treated to a mesmerizing live performance of tracks from the album by Nonzo himself. This event offered an exceptional opportunity for guests to engage with Nonzo and immerse themselves in the emotionally charged melodies of songs like “Nkese,” “Answer Me,” Romance, and “Let It Go.”

Stream here.

Listen below:

