New Music: Kelly Bran feat. Young Eno – Single

After dropping his smash hit “Desire,” highly rated and fast-rising Afrobeats artist Kelly Bran continues his consistent run of delivering good music with his latest song, “Single,” featuring Young Eno.

Kelly Bran has successfully found a way to blend Afrobeats with his unique sound and also stay true to himself in the ever-evolving Nigerian music industry.

His latest offering produced by X, is a midtempo smooth jam that will undoubtedly get you in the groove.

Listen to "Single" below:

