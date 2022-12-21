New Music Video: Niieedo – Achalugo

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Irish-based fast emerging afrobeats sensation, Niieedo (King Melody) has released the visuals for his hit single, “Achalugo”.

“Achalugo” is a prestigious indigenous name given to an African woman and all women around the world. It gives significance to the strength of womanhood.

Niieedo teamed up with internationally acclaimed video director, Ovie Etseyatse for the clean and smooth visuals of this catchy tune.

This is one song you want to add to holiday playlist

Listen to “Achalugo” below:

Watch the video here.

