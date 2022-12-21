Livewire Concerts delivered a Complete Entertainment Experience with ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’

Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert had the Eko Convention Centre packed with music lovers on December 17th, 2022, stellar performances from headline act, Kizz Daniel, created a lovely party experience. the concert was presented by Livewire Concerts.

Hosted by Nollywood stars, Osas Ighodaro and Timini Egbuson, the night was set in motion with great music and comedy from both upcoming artists and big names in the game including but not limited to Kampbell, OKD, Forever, Kashif, LayZee Ella, with an incredible dance performance from the amazing DNMT (Dance Na Da Main Thing).

Kenny Blaq entertained the audience with his wonderful set, mixing music and comedy.

The audience was well prepared for a night of great sound, amazing dance, comedy, and everything party vibe, and when Kizz Daniel got on stage, the whole place was lit with great party vibes.

Talking about the show, Seyi Sodimu, the ‘Love Me Jeje crooner’, popular music executive, and Co-founder of Livewire Concerts expressed excitement for being a part of the team that brought the Kizz Daniel in Lagos concert to life.

“He said; Watching all the great artists that performed, the hosts and the comedians, along with Kizz Daniel himself delivering an amazing show makes me excited to be a part of the magical experience. Watching the crowd get hyped with good music and energy made me realize we did so many things right.”

Also, Olatunbosun Kola-Daisi, the CEO of Mobile Screen & Sounds who is also the co-founder of Livewire Concerts spoke about the magic his team worked, contributing to the success of the show.

“What people see is very important in this kind of experience and knowing everyone might not be able to see the stage, we made sure to use screens where they get to experience the show and not miss out on anything.” “I am absolutely proud of that work and how much it contributed to the success of the show. There is nothing more satisfying than knowing your work matters.”

Over the years, Kizz Daniel has been one of the most consistent artists in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. With hit songs like Buga and Odo (Cough) amongst many others, the hitmaker is believed to have no bad songs.

This year alone, Kizz Daniel made a tour of the UK, selling out shows in popular locations like Manchester and London. Also, he visited the United States on his Afroclassic tour, before bringing his big energy to Lagos.

LiveWire Concerts, the organizers of the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert is one of the industry’s top show producers. The group consists of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors, also responsible for the successful King Coal Concert with Wande Coal in 2019.

Founded by Seyi Sodimu, a music executive who understands how the music industry works, having been a part of it, with hit songs like Love Me Jeje and more to show for it – and Olatunbosun Kola-Daisi a former banker who founded Mobile Screen & Sounds in 2006 to fill the huge gap in the Audio/Visual sector of the Entertainment industry.

LiveWire Concerts through the technical know-how of MSS and the experience of Seyi Sodimu has run some of the biggest concerts in and out of Lagos since the company flagged off.

It is important to note that this is Kizz Daniel’s first concert in Nigeria since 2019 and this built a lot of anticipation from his fans all over the world as they gathered to show him, love, enjoy themselves, and have a great time as they’ve waited long enough for ‘Vado D Great’.

The show was a successful one in all its elements and produced a myriad of talents, Kizz Daniel did not disappoint with his electric performance and energy.

While performing, he brought artists such as Joeboy, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, and Iyanya on stage to perform with him, sending the crowd into different stages of excitement.

Overall, the KizzExperience was a good way for fans of Kizz Daniel to wrap up the year with their fave.

