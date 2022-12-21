Connect with us

'My Refreshing Thanksgiving Experience': Nnenna Sam-Obioha launches her Unique Gratitude Journal in Lagos

Gordon's Team Up With Adekunle Gold to Deliver a Night of Great Music and Premium Gin

Livespot X Festival Closes Out Nigeria's First Ever Entertainment Week Lagos | Here's How It Went

Livewire Concerts delivered a Complete Entertainment Experience with 'Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos'

Celebrities adorned in Hollantex prints to the Palava Movie Premiere | Here's how they looked

ElectHER’s Green Wine Green Gala was a Blend of Entertainment and Governance | Get the Scoop

Market Square Festac is now Open! See how the Launch went down

Exclusive Moments from the AW22 Launch and Unveiling of 'Celebrations' as the  Official Partner of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Detty Rave Is Back! & Bigger! on December 27 | Get Your Tickets Here

The official launch of a unique kind of gratitude journal ‘My Refreshing Thanksgiving Experience’ took place on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 in a colourful and close-knit ceremony.

The cocktail-themed event took place at BC Garden Ikoyi, the home and art gallery of legendary Nigerian artist late Ben C. Enwonwu. Guests witnessed an evening of laughter and fun over good music and finger food in the lush oceanfront BC, Garden.

In My Refreshing Thanksgiving Experience, the Author, Nnenna Sam-Obioha shares her life-changing 7-day Thanksgiving experience in a refreshing and relatable way. The journal gives readers a glimpse into Nnenna’s personal life as she shares insights on how her personal experiences have shaped her life. The book’s template allows readers to journal their thoughts and Thanksgiving experiences in a fun and refreshing way.


Nnenna Sam-Obioha’s gratitude Journal ‘My Refreshing Thanksgiving Experience’ is available on Selar for buyers in Nigeria and on Amazon for buyers outside Nigeria. This journal makes for a great gift to yourself and your loved ones this season.

Click Here To get your copy.

More Photos


