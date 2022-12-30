Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi talks "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper" as she covers the December 2022 issue of Media Room Hub

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Congratulations! Regina Chukwu is Now a Landlady

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's What We Know About the Coming Nigerian Vampire TV Series & Comic "Naija Vamp"

Scoop

“I invented Detty December. It's not even controversial. It's just fact” - Mr Eazi

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2022 With These Sweet & Stylish Holiday Photos

Movies & TV Scoop

Gasali Adeyemo on Designing the Batik Fabrics in "The Woman King"

Scoop Sweet Spot

Lupita Nyong'o Goes IG Official with Boyfriend Selema Masekela

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

Scoop

Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Queen Mercy Atang

Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang has announced on Instagram today, December 29, that she’s expecting her first child.

The beauty queen revealed she’s super excited about the new experience and can’t wait to be a mom by sharing gorgeous photos of her growing bump.  She wrote, “Looking forward to begin this journey would be the best part of my life. It’s the dream of every woman to be a mother and I’ve had this dream for long, I’m grateful to God for this wonderful experience and for keeping me basking in his euphoria… The journey hasn’t been what the movies made it seem like. My experience I will share soon. For now, I can’t wait to be a mom”

See post below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Far From Home” Caters to the Eclectic Existence of Young People

BN Book Review: Crash by Sunkanmi and Tobi Adewusi | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Have You Begun Summarising Your 2022?

Statues Also Breathe – an Artistic Representation of the Chibok Girls – is a Reminder of the Importance of Humanising Our Stories

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng
css.php