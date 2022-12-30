Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang has announced on Instagram today, December 29, that she’s expecting her first child.

The beauty queen revealed she’s super excited about the new experience and can’t wait to be a mom by sharing gorgeous photos of her growing bump. She wrote, “Looking forward to begin this journey would be the best part of my life. It’s the dream of every woman to be a mother and I’ve had this dream for long, I’m grateful to God for this wonderful experience and for keeping me basking in his euphoria… The journey hasn’t been what the movies made it seem like. My experience I will share soon. For now, I can’t wait to be a mom”

