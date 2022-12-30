Connect with us

Tobi & Anu Bakre share lovely family photos as Baby Malik turns one

Queen Debuts First Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Congratulations! Regina Chukwu is Now a Landlady

A Mutual Friend Set the Pace For Bukunmi and Ayokunmi's Sweet Love!

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2022 With These Sweet & Stylish Holiday Photos

Lupita Nyong'o Goes IG Official with Boyfriend Selema Masekela

Vector is a Married Man💍

A Look Back at 2022’s Most Remarkable Moments in Nigerian Entertainment

Another Reason to Love Nancy Isime is this House She Gifted Her Parents

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Tobi Bakre is celebrating his son Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre‘s first birthday today, December 30, 2022.

The “Brotherhood” star shared lovely photos of his family on Instagram and captioned it, “Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre is +1. We thank God for the journey thus far. And we thank God for the future of our little one. Not much to say cos words can’t do it this time. Iya Malik! God bless you. You do this one. Best thing that ever happened for us and to us.”

Tobi did his signature air pose with his son in his arm in one of the photos.

Check out the photos below:

Credits:
Make up by @tmtbylayinka
Outfit by @mayn_wears
Photographer @eleanorgoodeyphotography

