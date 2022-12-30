Tobi & Anu Bakre share lovely family photos as Baby Malik turns one

Tobi Bakre is celebrating his son Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre‘s first birthday today, December 30, 2022.

The “Brotherhood” star shared lovely photos of his family on Instagram and captioned it, “Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre is +1. We thank God for the journey thus far. And we thank God for the future of our little one. Not much to say cos words can’t do it this time. Iya Malik! God bless you. You do this one. Best thing that ever happened for us and to us.”

Tobi did his signature air pose with his son in his arm in one of the photos.

Check out the photos below:

Credits:

Make up by @tmtbylayinka

Outfit by @mayn_wears

Photographer @eleanorgoodeyphotography