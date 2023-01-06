Queen Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Reality star, Queen Mercy Atang is expecting a baby girl. The beauty queen revealed this in a series of adorable videos and photos she posted on her Instagram from her private baby shower.

She captioned the post, “Starting the year with so much joy in my heart as I look forward to receive God’s gift for me. Sending out love to you and your family. May we all have a blessed and blissful year😘 #positivevibesonly💫 #lovelivesinmyheart❤️”

