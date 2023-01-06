Connect with us

Queen Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Bimbo Ademoye is the First Guest on Hawa Magaji’s New Show “Who’s In My House” | Watch

BN Sweet Spot: We ❤️ How Deyemi Okanlawon Made His Mom's 69th Birthday Special

Doyin explores the effects of sexual abuse in the forthcoming documentary "Unending" 

"I apologise to my fans... thank you for staying & weathering the storm with me" - Burna Boy apologises for Lagos Loves Damini concert

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

P-Square Will Release a New Album in 2023

J’Dess is a Mum!

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Chieftaincy Title of Odeluwa (the who writes for the world)

Kemi Adetiba rings closing bell at the closing gong ceremony of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Reality star, Queen Mercy Atang is expecting a baby girl. The beauty queen revealed this in a series of adorable videos and photos she posted on her Instagram from her private baby shower.

She captioned the post, “Starting the year with so much joy in my heart as I look forward to receive God’s gift for me. Sending out love to you and your family. May we all have a blessed and blissful year😘 #positivevibesonly💫 #lovelivesinmyheart❤️”

