Feel the Warmth of Love In Grace & Tobi’s Wedding Video

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Finding your perfect person and getting to spend the rest of your life with them is such a sweet feeling. No doubt, Grace and Tobi are soulmates for life and we can’t get enough of them.

They had a beautiful indoor wedding ceremony to seal their love and it was perfect!  Grace and Tobi looked absolutely dashing on their big day. It was a flow of emotions with their vow exchange and you might catch yourself tearing up. They also had a beautiful wedding reception that got everyone moving their feet to the sound of sweet music. We could feel the warmth of love in their wedding video and we know you will feel it too!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

 

Credits

Featured Image@tobisanusi_
Videography@samonfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

