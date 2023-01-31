Connect with us

BN TV

Content Creator, Actor & All Round Entertainer – Here’s Miracle OP’s Life Before #BBTitans

Published

8 hours ago

 on


In an interesting twist to the show, Big Brother introduced four new housemates to the Big Brother Titans house two weeks ago, and one of them was Miracle Okafor Paul best known as Miracle OP.

We dug in to see what he was up to before he got to Biggie’s house and we found out that he is an actor, a content creator, an all round fun lover and entertainer.

From the few days he’s spent on the show, we’ve noticed Miracle’s talent, and it seems to be effortlessly funny and entertaining.

Here’s what we found:

Miracle has a BFA in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA


Miracle as a teen actor

Miracle the Instagram comedian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

Miracle the Monologist 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

