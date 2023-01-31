Content Creator, Actor & All Round Entertainer – Here’s Miracle OP’s Life Before #BBTitans



In an interesting twist to the show, Big Brother introduced four new housemates to the Big Brother Titans house two weeks ago, and one of them was Miracle Okafor Paul best known as Miracle OP.

We dug in to see what he was up to before he got to Biggie’s house and we found out that he is an actor, a content creator, an all round fun lover and entertainer.

From the few days he’s spent on the show, we’ve noticed Miracle’s talent, and it seems to be effortlessly funny and entertaining.

Here’s what we found:

Miracle has a BFA in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA

He has a BFA in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA. He is exceptionally grateful to God and to Big Brother for this opportunity and hopes to showcase his personality on the show. #BBTitans #ZiyakhalaWahala — MiracleOP #BBTitans Housemate (@MiracleOkaforP1) January 19, 2023



Miracle as a teen actor

Miracle the Instagram comedian

Miracle the Monologist