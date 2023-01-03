These People made Chude Jideonwo’s “Most Interesting Nigerians in the Culture 2022” list

The host of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo has released the third instalment of his annual list of some of the most interesting people in the culture. #TheJoy150 list profiles 150 Nigerians whose lives and work inspire and bring joy.

The list was announced in a special annual episode of the show along with co-hosts Chinasa Anukam (the host of “Is This Seat Taken?“), comedian Kenzy Udosen, and producer at CNN Lamide Akintobi.

“It always gives me such joy to do this list,” Jideonwo said. “Every year, I observe all the fantastic people making life and culture a joy in Nigeria. Then I want to be sure people celebrate what makes them truly special and the distinctive way they make reality sparkle. There are much more than 150, so these are just some of the many. This annual episode is to remind them, especially those not known to the mainstream public, that they are seen, they are heard, and they are a blessing. I hope this list excites everyone who sees it!”

The list is below:

Abdul Abdulrahim, Preston Ideh, and Foluso Ogunlana

Abdulrasheed Bawa

Ada Nduka Oyom

Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML)

Adekunle Gold

Ahmed Ololade (Asake)

Aishat Oshoala

Akinade Ibuoye (Gaise Baba)

Akinwunmi Adesina

Aloma Isaac (Zicsaloma)

Anthony Azekwoh

Apostle Emmanuel Iren

Arie and Chuko Esiri

Asabe Madaki

Ayo Shonaiya

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid)

Bamidele Adeek (Sensational Bamidele)

Ben Amasasun

Bimbo Ademoye

Bisola Aiyeola

Bolanle Austen Peters

Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth)

Buba Marwa

Buju (BNXN)

Bukola Sawyerr Izeogu

Charles Okpaleke

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chinasa Anukam

Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor)

Chioma Ude

ChudeMedia founder

Chukwuebuka Okonkwo (Plantboy Ng)

CinemaPointer founder

Damilola Orimogunje

Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy)

Daniel Etim Effiong

Dapo Olorunyomi

Dare Olaitan and Kayode Kasum

Darey Art Alade and Deola Ayeni

David Adeleke (Davido)

Denola Grey

Deyemi Okanlawon

Dr. Joseph Onoja DG, NCF

Dunsin Oyekan

Ekene Nna-Udosen (Kenzy)

Eku Edewor

Emeka Akumefule (Blaqbonez)

Eniola Olanrewaju (Korty)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Frank Ileogben (Frank iTom)

Funke Akindele

Genevieve Nnaji

Genoveva Umeh

Gloria Oloruntobi (Maraji)

Grandprince Ita

Greatman Takit

Idowu Adeyemi (Yhemolee)

Ikeade Oriade

Instablog founder

Isioma Osaje

Jade Osiberu

James Brown

Jemima, Jesimiel, and Jeiel Damina

Jeremiah Ekuma

Jerry Eze

Jimmy “PJ” Odukoya

John Momoh

Johnny Drille

Jola Ayeye

Joseph Onalapo (Jay-On-Air)

Justice Mary Odili

Kadaria Ahmed

Kehinde Bankole

Ken Onyeali Ikpe

Kenneth Gyang

Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Remi

Lala Akindoju

Laolu Gbenjo

Made Kuti

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Johnson

Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde

Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Mike Ozokhome

Mildred Okwo

Mo Abudu

Molara Wood

Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa