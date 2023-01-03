Inspired
These People made Chude Jideonwo’s “Most Interesting Nigerians in the Culture 2022” list
The host of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo has released the third instalment of his annual list of some of the most interesting people in the culture. #TheJoy150 list profiles 150 Nigerians whose lives and work inspire and bring joy.
The list was announced in a special annual episode of the show along with co-hosts Chinasa Anukam (the host of “Is This Seat Taken?“), comedian Kenzy Udosen, and producer at CNN Lamide Akintobi.
“It always gives me such joy to do this list,” Jideonwo said. “Every year, I observe all the fantastic people making life and culture a joy in Nigeria. Then I want to be sure people celebrate what makes them truly special and the distinctive way they make reality sparkle. There are much more than 150, so these are just some of the many. This annual episode is to remind them, especially those not known to the mainstream public, that they are seen, they are heard, and they are a blessing. I hope this list excites everyone who sees it!”
The list is below:
Abdul Abdulrahim, Preston Ideh, and Foluso Ogunlana
Abdulrasheed Bawa
Ada Nduka Oyom
Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML)
Adekunle Gold
Ahmed Ololade (Asake)
Aishat Oshoala
Akinade Ibuoye (Gaise Baba)
Akinwunmi Adesina
Aloma Isaac (Zicsaloma)
Anthony Azekwoh
Apostle Emmanuel Iren
Arie and Chuko Esiri
Asabe Madaki
Ayo Shonaiya
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid)
Bamidele Adeek (Sensational Bamidele)
Ben Amasasun
Bimbo Ademoye
Bisola Aiyeola
Bolanle Austen Peters
Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth)
Buba Marwa
Buju (BNXN)
Bukola Sawyerr Izeogu
Charles Okpaleke
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chinasa Anukam
Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor)
Chioma Ude
ChudeMedia founder
Chukwuebuka Okonkwo (Plantboy Ng)
CinemaPointer founder
Damilola Orimogunje
Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy)
Daniel Etim Effiong
Dapo Olorunyomi
Dare Olaitan and Kayode Kasum
Darey Art Alade and Deola Ayeni
David Adeleke (Davido)
Denola Grey
Deyemi Okanlawon
Dr. Joseph Onoja DG, NCF
Dunsin Oyekan
Ekene Nna-Udosen (Kenzy)
Eku Edewor
Emeka Akumefule (Blaqbonez)
Eniola Olanrewaju (Korty)
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Frank Ileogben (Frank iTom)
Funke Akindele
Genevieve Nnaji
Genoveva Umeh
Gloria Oloruntobi (Maraji)
Grandprince Ita
Greatman Takit
Idowu Adeyemi (Yhemolee)
Ikeade Oriade
Instablog founder
Isioma Osaje
Jade Osiberu
James Brown
Jemima, Jesimiel, and Jeiel Damina
Jeremiah Ekuma
Jerry Eze
Jimmy “PJ” Odukoya
John Momoh
Johnny Drille
Jola Ayeye
Joseph Onalapo (Jay-On-Air)
Justice Mary Odili
Kadaria Ahmed
Kehinde Bankole
Ken Onyeali Ikpe
Kenneth Gyang
Kunle Afolayan
Kunle Remi
Lala Akindoju
Laolu Gbenjo
Made Kuti
Mercy Chinwo
Mercy Johnson
Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde
Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Mike Ozokhome
Mildred Okwo
Mo Abudu
Molara Wood
Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa