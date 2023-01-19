Oraimo supports the Blessing Omolafe Foundation’s Christmas Outreach

Connect with us

Published

21 hours ago

 on

oraimo through the Blessing Omolafe Foundation’s Christmas Outreach puts a smile on the faces of residents of Oregbile Community in Lagos state, on the 17th of December 2022 to give residents of the low-income community a colorful festivity. According to reports, the Christmas Outreach was aimed at reaching 1000 adults and 2000 kids with the intention of giving out items that would be of utmost use to those who fall in these categories.

Tagged as the Blessing Omolafe Foundation’s Christmas Outreach, the charitable event saw people of the community come out in troupe to have a good time with activities such as fastest fingers, game time and dance, music, refreshments and a special appearance from Santa Claus who gave out the gifts to the kids. A representative of Blessing Omolafe Foundation stated that ng.oraimo.com’s 1million naira donation helped in procuring essential items including grain and oil, food, and health supplies to distribute to the people of the community.

In a report from the charity organization, items such as bags of rice, yam, plantain, salt, sugar, power oil, spaghetti, macaroni, matches, tin tomatoes, semo and garri were donated to the adults while items such as noodles, books, pens, water bottles, school bags, pampers, and drinks were donated for kids. Also, aimed at rewarding oraimo fans who participated in the Black Friday sales, oraimo e-shop jointly donated some of their products in small canvas bags to load materials with random ng.oraimo.com products as gift bags for people of the community.

Blessing Omolafe Foundation is a charitable organization that mainly helps women and children. It also provides food and water to people in need, providing and impacting quality education to the less privileged along with youth empowerment programme. This charitable event will serve as one of oraimo’s corporate social responsibility efforts as well to ensure all o-fans that oraimo cares and won’t stop doing meaningful things for them.

