Food and lifestyle content creator Sisi Yemmie is back with another recipe for your food menu. In this episode of her cooking vlog, Sisi Yemmie shares her recipe for how to make the best chicken suya.

What you need:

Chicken

Chicken stock powder

Salt

Dry parsley

Onion powder

Ginger powder

Smoked/plain paprika

Yaji spice

Dry pepper

Vegetable oil

Watch the vlog below: