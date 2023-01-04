It Was Love at First Sight! See Wendy and Ameyaw’s Pre-wedding Photos

Today is all about Wendy and Ameyaw who had an instant connection the first time they met!

The #DumsorLove began in 2015 when Ameyaw wanted to go to a place with electricity to carry out his final-year project. His project partner suggested they go to a friend’s house and that was where Ameyaw met Wendy. It didn’t take long for Ameyaw to realize Wendy was special. It was literally love at first sight! Now they are on the forever route and we can not get enough of their pre-wedding photos. Their sweet love and joy are so glaring and we’re super stoked for this pair!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.

How we met

By the groom, Ameyaw:

Wendy and I met in 2015 during the heat of the dumsor era. I was working on my final year project with my project partner and needed a place with electricity to work. My project partner suggested we go to his friend’s house since they had a power plant. While working on our project I kept hearing “Wendy is on her way here and she is bringing me Epo rice.”

I wasn’t interested in that particular conversation because I didn’t know who this Wendy was. But in all honesty, upon seeing her that night, we just clicked (She was interesting to chat with). I thought and still think she is REALLY PRETTY (Wendy: somebody’s son was already feeling the girrrrrl!!! hihihii!! I mean who wouldn’t), not forgetting the leopard skin top she had on that day, meehn it really captured my gaze.

It’s one of those things where people just like you, and believe you will be good for their friend (in this case, Wendy). 7 years down the line and now, we’re on the road to forever. Couldn’t have imagined myself doing this with any other person. Wendy has been my forever favourite person, my intercessor, my favourite chef and my bestie. Together is a beautiful place to be because I have her in it. I really can’t thank God enough for how far he has brought us.

Credits

Bride-to-be @_wendhie

Groom-to-be @Ameyaw_kvng

Planner @ernesang_events_ushering

Photography @jema_photography