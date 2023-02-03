Connect with us

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Mariya Sanusi

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Mariya Sanusi

Published

2 hours ago

 on

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 has officially kicked off with top African designers showcasing their pieces for the new season.

Mariya Sanusi made an appearance on the runway Day 1, and here is your BellaNaija Style recap.

The designs and prints are influenced by high fashion, modesty, African nature, and the culture and history of Northern Nigeria. The brand represents Mariya Sanusi, a very feminine, considerate, elegant, and modest Nigerian woman.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more.

See the collection below:

Photography: Kola Oshalusi for Insigna Media

