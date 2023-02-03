ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Pepper Row

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 has officially kicked off with top African designers showcasing their pieces for the new season.

Pepper Row made an appearance on the runway Day 1, and here is your BellaNaija Style recap.

Founded by Omafume Niemogha (Nigeria), Pepper Row merges Africa’s rich heritage with modern influences, constantly celebrating the arts and craftsmanship of Africa with a contemporary touch in all of its collections.

See the collection below: