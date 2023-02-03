Connect with us

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | NiNiE

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Uniform

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | VicNate

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Bianca Saunders

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Nkwo

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | Mariya Sanusi

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 1 | Pepper Row

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 1 | BLOKE

Events Style

ARISE Fashion Week—Day 1: All The Unmissable Fashion Moments

Style

Check Out The 2023 Way To Style Denim On #Bellastylista: Issue 222

Style

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | NiNiE

Published

2 hours ago

 on

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 has officially kicked off with top African designers showcasing their pieces for the new season.

Ninie made an appearance on the runway Day 1, and here is your BellaNaija Style recap.

Founded by Benzito Benson, NiNiE is a contemporary Nigerian menswear brand that infuses both African and western cultural influences of both traditional attire and streetwear, while focusing on modern designs that continues the legacy of Nigerian fashion and craftsmanship.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more.

See the collection below:

Photography: Kola Oshalusi for Insigna Media

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Nigerians are Buying Naira Notes with Naira Notes! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving
css.php