ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | NiNiE

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 has officially kicked off with top African designers showcasing their pieces for the new season.

Ninie made an appearance on the runway Day 1, and here is your BellaNaija Style recap.

Founded by Benzito Benson, NiNiE is a contemporary Nigerian menswear brand that infuses both African and western cultural influences of both traditional attire and streetwear, while focusing on modern designs that continues the legacy of Nigerian fashion and craftsmanship.

See the collection below: