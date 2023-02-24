Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

BN Sweet Spot: Ayra Starr’s Mom jumps on the #SabilityChallenge

Music

Wizkid joins Don Toliver on new single “Slow Motion”

Music

Rihanna to perform at the 2023 Oscars

Music

New Music: XXXRated - Owana

Music

Iyanya drops video for “One Side” (Remix) featuring Mayorkun & Tekno

Career Movies & TV Music News

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Music

Falz teams up with Tekno on new single "O Wa"

Music

New Video: Niniola - Memories

Music

Watch the visualizer for Majeeed & Tiwa Savage's new single “Gbese”

Music

Joeboy teams up with Phlake on “Fancy Water”

Music

BN Sweet Spot: Ayra Starr’s Mom jumps on the #SabilityChallenge

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Since its release, Ayra Starr’s latest single “Sability” has steadily climbed the streaming charts and taken over the airwaves.

Due to its groovy nature, different social media content creators and dancers have jumped on what is now known as the #SabilityChallenge in a bid to give their own creative interpretations to the song.

Ayra Starr’s mom is the latest to jump on the trend. In a beautiful Instagram video shared by the Mavin Records’ princess, her mom could be seen smiling, and dancing to the song.

Watch:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

How to Participate in the Elections Even Without Having Your PVC

Here Are Ways You Can Keep Safe During the Elections

Meet the Women Contesting in The Forthcoming Elections

Can Our Votes End Police Brutality in The Country?

Mfonobong Inyang: Bad Governance – Are We The Cause?
css.php