Tekno addresses the State of The Nation on “Freetown”



Tekno has started the new year where he left off in 2022 and with two features already under his belt, he’s now come out with his first single of the year titled “Freetown.”

In “Freetown”, Tekno talks about insecurity, lack of constant electricity, children beggars, hunger, fuel scarcity, unemployment and some of the current issues plaguing the country.

“Freetown” was produced by Xtofa.

Stream “Freetown” here.