ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Lisa Folawiyo

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Lanre Da Silva

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Huddaya

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | El-Attire

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Darling Nigeria

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Ajabeng

Symbols of Authority’s Latest Collection Tagged "Khere" Is Everything! Take a Look

Attention-Grabbing Looks at ARISE Fashion Week 2023 | Blue Carpet Day 3

Let Mawuli Gavor Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Major Rich Aunty Vibes This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 223

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Adire, one of the most famous indigenous fabrics from West Africa loved for its fascinating dyes, has been on the radars of pop culture since Afro-fashion took the global stage a few years ago and it has only increased in popularity with time. Everyone knows Abayas and Fringes are in vogue now. We spotted a lovely combination of all three taking over our social media feed.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baaba Amoaba (@baaba_amoaba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GALLANT BELLE (@gallantbelle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GALLANT BELLE (@gallantbelle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GALLANT BELLE (@gallantbelle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GALLANT BELLE (@gallantbelle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GALLANT BELLE (@gallantbelle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GALLANT BELLE (@gallantbelle)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

