Major Rich Aunty Vibes This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 223

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Adire, one of the most famous indigenous fabrics from West Africa loved for its fascinating dyes, has been on the radars of pop culture since Afro-fashion took the global stage a few years ago and it has only increased in popularity with time. Everyone knows Abayas and Fringes are in vogue now. We spotted a lovely combination of all three taking over our social media feed.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

