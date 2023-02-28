BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Hey BNers!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Planaday | @planaday_weddings is our February #BNShareYourHustle feature.

Planaday wants to change the way people plan events in Nigeria, making it easy for you to plan and carry out your events.

They want to be with you every step of your planning journey, from putting together your budget to finding and selecting your dream vendors. They will take the pressure off, leaving you to focus on what matters most—the happy moments.

Check out their budget calculator to know how much your wedding will cost and the Planaday Community for tips, advice, and ideas to better plan your wedding.