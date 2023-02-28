Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Career Scoop

Gbemisola Abudu covers TheWill Downtown’s Latest Issue

BN TV Career Inspired

Dolapo Morgan sits with Koko Kalango to discuss "Taking the Limits Off God" on the new episode of "Colours of Life"

Career Events News Promotions

JA Africa launches Exciting New Financial Literacy Series: The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka

Career Movies & TV Music News

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Career Inspired News

Tobi Amusan is first Nigerian to be Nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award! 🌟

Career Promotions

Impact Driven Community 'Herconomy' Continues To Empower Women In 2023 And Beyond

Career Features

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Career News Promotions

Wakanow Continues Restructuring Efforts with Appointment of Olubayode Okubanjo as Group CFO

Career Events

6 Takeaways from BellaNaija’s Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

Planaday | @planaday_weddings is our February #BNShareYourHustle feature.

Planaday wants to change the way people plan events in Nigeria, making it easy for you to plan and carry out your events.

They want to be with you every step of your planning journey, from putting together your budget to finding and selecting your dream vendors. They will take the pressure off, leaving you to focus on what matters most—the happy moments.

Check out their budget calculator to know how much your wedding will cost and the Planaday Community for tips, advice, and ideas to better plan your wedding.

Reach out to them on Instagram.
And via their website www.planaday.events

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Laetitia Mugerwa: Ensuring Your Staff Are Mentally Healthy

What Happens on Election Day? | Useful Tips for First Time Voters

How to Participate in the Elections Even Without Having Your PVC
css.php