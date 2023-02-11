Connect with us

Events

Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BRIT Awards

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony took place on Saturday, February 11, at the O2 Arena in London, honoring the best in British and international music over the past year. This year’s edition was hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan.

The 2023 BRIT Awards once again showcased the talent and diversity of the music industry, with a mix of new and established artists taking home awards. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and here’s to another exciting year in music.

Here is the complete list of winners at this year’s BRIT Awards:

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles – WINNER
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Stormzy

British Group

Wet Leg – WINNER
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins

Best New Artist

Wet Leg – WINNER
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder

Song of the Year

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – WINNER
Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé – WINNER
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Fontaines DC – WINNER
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Beyonce – “Break My Soul” – WINNER
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Alt/Rock (voted for by the public)

The 1975 – WINNER
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg

Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public)

Aitch – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy

Dance (voted for by the public)

Becky Hill –WINNER
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again

Pop/R&B (voted for by the public)

Harry Styles –WINNER
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith

