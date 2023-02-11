Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BRIT Awards

The 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony took place on Saturday, February 11, at the O2 Arena in London, honoring the best in British and international music over the past year. This year’s edition was hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan.

The 2023 BRIT Awards once again showcased the talent and diversity of the music industry, with a mix of new and established artists taking home awards. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and here’s to another exciting year in music.

Here is the complete list of winners at this year’s BRIT Awards:

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles – WINNER

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Stormzy

British Group

Wet Leg – WINNER

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Best New Artist

Wet Leg – WINNER

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Song of the Year

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – WINNER

Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”

Cat Burns – “Go”

Dave – “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”

George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

LF System – “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé – WINNER

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Fontaines DC – WINNER

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Beyonce – “Break My Soul” – WINNER

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”

Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”

One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Alt/Rock (voted for by the public)

The 1975 – WINNER

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public)

Aitch – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Dance (voted for by the public)

Becky Hill –WINNER

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B (voted for by the public)

Harry Styles –WINNER

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith