Falz teams up with Tekno on new single “O Wa”

Falz is back with a new socially conscious single titled “O Wa” featuring Tekno.

In this song, Falz addresses issues currently happening in Nigeria, from fuel scarcity to cash scarcity, police brutality, and so much more.

Falz’s consistency in making socially conscious music is nothing short of admirable.

Speaking on the song, Falz said, “As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a new Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination at the right time, and the time is now. We need to collectively shout “O’Wa!”

The song was produced by Chillz, while the video was directed by Oyetwopointo and Falz for House21Media.

Listen:

Watch the music video below:

Stream here.