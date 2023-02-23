Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

African media and PR company, Avance Media, has announced its annual list of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2022.

This year’s list features young people from various fields, including media, business, leadership, governance, and entertainment.

Among the prestigious people on the list are Serwaa Amihere, Lexis Bill & Doreen Avio, business leaders like Abdul Karim Abdullah & Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, political figures like Hon. Samuel George & Sammy Gyamfi and entertainment icons like Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Kidi, Sarkodie & Wendy Shay.

The founder and managing director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah expressed his excitement about this year’s list, “We are thrilled to announce the 2022 edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians. It is inspiring to see so many young people making a significant impact in their communities and industries. We hope their stories will motivate others to pursue their dreams and make a difference.”

See the full list below: