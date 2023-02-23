Connect with us

Career Movies & TV Music News

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Career Inspired News

Tobi Amusan is first Nigerian to be Nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award! 🌟

Career Promotions

Impact Driven Community 'Herconomy' Continues To Empower Women In 2023 And Beyond

Career Features

Ife Ibitokun: Is There A Thing as Bad Money in Business?

Career News Promotions

Wakanow Continues Restructuring Efforts with Appointment of Olubayode Okubanjo as Group CFO

Career Events

6 Takeaways from BellaNaija’s Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Career

And the Winner is … #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Meet the 2023 Acumen West Africa Fellows!

Career Events Promotions

Developing Africa's Business Ecosystem: Ingenium Concepts and the US National Customer Service Association is set to train 4 Million people!

Career News Promotions

Introducing Gbenga Oyebode - The New Board Chair of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF)

Career

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Published

6 hours ago

 on

African media and PR company, Avance Media, has announced its annual list of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2022.

This year’s list features young people from various fields, including media, business, leadership, governance, and entertainment.

Among the prestigious people on the list are Serwaa Amihere, Lexis Bill & Doreen Avio, business leaders like Abdul Karim Abdullah & Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, political figures like Hon. Samuel George & Sammy Gyamfi and entertainment icons like Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Kidi, Sarkodie & Wendy Shay.

The founder and managing director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah expressed his excitement about this year’s list, “We are thrilled to announce the 2022 edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians. It is inspiring to see so many young people making a significant impact in their communities and industries. We hope their stories will motivate others to pursue their dreams and make a difference.”

See the full list below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Meet the Women Contesting in The Forthcoming Elections

Can Our Votes End Police Brutality in The Country?

Mfonobong Inyang: Bad Governance – Are We The Cause?

Udochi Mbalewe: My Experience As a Youth Corp Electoral Officer is A Testament That Our Votes Count

BN Book Review: Stripped by Solape Akinpelu | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php